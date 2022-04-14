Create These Adorable Bunny Pancakes This Easter Long Weekend!

Delicious and cute

Article heading image for Create These Adorable Bunny Pancakes This Easter Long Weekend!

It's EASTER! It's time to stuff your face with seafood, chocolate eggs and bunny pancakes!

Yes, bunny pancakes. We've come across the cutest TikTok tutorial to get you and the kids excited for breakfast this long weekend.

To create your bunny pancakes, you're going to need:

  • Pancake mix 
  • Chocolate chips
  • Whipped cream
  • Banana
  • Any pancake toppings you love

Check out the tutorial here: 

@dollysdesserts How cute? 🥺 #dollysdesserts #pancakes #easter #easterspecials ♬ Lofi - Domknowz

How easy is that?! We know what we'll be making come Easter morn...before or after the chocolate is yet to be decided.

Don't forget to check out all the fancy Easter eggs we're loving this year here

Enjoy and Happy Easter! 

Here's The Cutest Easter Movies You Can Watch With The Family!

Amber Lowther

14 April 2022

