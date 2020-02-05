Cowch Is Celebrating World Nutella Day For THE WHOLE MONTH Of Feb

Money can’t buy happiness… but it can buy Nutella and that’s basically the same thing, right?!

So we are all kinds of excited to spill the tea about Cowch Desert Cocktail Bar at Pacific Fair, who have released the most incredible and decadent Nutella-inspired menu in celebration of World Nutella Day!

From 5th February (AKA World Nutella Day) for an entire month, you can get your tastebuds dancing for six limited edition dishes all with a special Nutella twist, and honestly they’re what dreams are made of.

Picture a Nutella Brownie Sandwich, Nutella Mega Sundae (so getting this!), Nutella Cheesecake Shake, Nutella Crunchie Mocktails (I mean what…) and more. Don’t know about you, but we’re #DROOLING!

Now excuse us while we go eat our weight in these mouth-watering delicious treats!

Because let’s face it, life is better when you eat Nutella!

