Coward Punch, Stolen Vehicles, Shotgun Threats And Arson In 24 Hour Crime Spree

24-hours of madness and mayhem across Adelaide saw SA Police and emergency crews on call and ready for action.

The latest offence left an elderly man fighting for his life after being punched to the ground in Adelaide Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The 80-yea-old victim from West Croydon was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital with a serious head injury.

Police have advised a 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

The South Australia Briefing

Meantime, two men have been arrested and alleged stolen cars have been seized following an investigation in the northern suburbs

A 29-year-old man and 26-year-old man were handcuffed at Evanston Gardens early Wednesday

Police retrieved knives from one of the vehicles, and a shotgun from the other.

In a separate incident, a man has been arrested after allegedly threatening a group of students with a shotgun at Mawson Lakes on Tuesday evening from a vehicle that was used in a petrol drive-off at Para Hills.

The 28-year-old fronted court on Wednesday, along with his 25-year-old accomplice.

Last, but not least, a 14-year-old boy accused of trying to torch a toilet block at Golden Grove High on the same evening has had charges laid.

Anyone with information on any of the crimes is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at www.crimestopperssa.com.au

