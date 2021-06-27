Covid Update: Australia Faces A Critical Stage With Lockdowns, Restrictions & Border Closures

Millions of Sydneysiders are waking up to their 2nd full day of a two-week lockdown as case numbers of Covid continue to soar with 30 new infections recorded on Sunday.

Meantime, the Northern Territory has gone hard in its response to five new locally acquired Covid cases linked to a central Australian mine, plunging Darwin into a snap 48-hour lockdown.

Residents in the territories capital and surrounding areas were given just 90 minutes to prepare.

It comes as Western Australia has introduced Stage One restrictions for the Perth and Peel region after a woman who had recently returned from Sydney tested positive

Queensland has also introduced mandatory mask-wearing for millions of people across Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and other parts of south-east Queensland with authorities confirming a case of the highly contagious Delta strain.

Tasmania and Victoria remain in their current restrictions, while South Australia is expected to update Covid regulations on Monday.

New Zealand have also put the quarantine-free Trans-Tasman bubble on hold until Tuesday.

