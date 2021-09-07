Covid threat sends 45 workers in Howlong into isolation

45 workers at a pet food factory in Howlong are now in isolation after they were potentially exposed to Covid.

The Staughton Group said the Wodonga truck driver stopped at its plant on Tuesday before heading to South Australia.

The manufacturer's asked all staff in certain zones to get a test and isolate for two weeks as a precautionary measure.

Despite the potential threat of community transmission, Deputy NSW Premier John Barilaro says it’s too early to tell if it will affect our chances of coming out of lockdown.

“We will see how that looks and where the threats are, but I’ll look at the Albury area first, and then we’ll have a look at what’s happening in Wodonga, we know it’s one community.”

Meanwhile, Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley has hinted that Covid restrictions could ease for the region and most of the State in the next few weeks.

“There are still plans for, not a snapback, but certainly an easing of restrictions for regional Victoria, with the likely exception of the Shepparton Goulburn Valley area because of the cluster there.”

This comes after Victoria recorded 246 new cases of Covid in the past 24 hours, the same as the previous day, and NSW recorded 1,220.