Covid Testing Underway Onboard Cargo Ship That Just Docked In Fremantle

WA Health Authorities and Police are onboard a cargo ship assessing 14 crew workers for covid after it docked in Fremantle a short time ago.

The BBC California's Captain requested the assessment after 7 members reported feeling unwell on July 12th.

The ship left Egypt on June 8th and is due to pick up a load of ammonium nitrate from Perth after already visiting three ports in Indonesia.

On Sunday, State Premier Mark McGowan says if Covid is onboard, it will be kept under control and that Western Australia has successfully dealt with ten similar scenarios since the pandemic erupted.

McGowan noted that any crew will only be taken off the boat if their health deteriorates.

“We are assuming COVID-19 is on board this ship, so every precaution will be taken. We cannot allow the virus in through international shipping,” he said.

No new covid cases were recorded Sunday whilst there are 7 active cases with 6 in hotel quarantine and 1 being monitored in hospital.

