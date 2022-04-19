COVID Testing Scrapped For International Arrivals Amid Looming Changes
COVID Tracker - April 19
International travellers are no longer required to provide a COVID test upon entering or leaving Australia, with rules officially scrapped two years since the pandemic began.
Changes arrive as restrictions continue to ease across various jurisdictions, despite the thousands of cases recorded day to day.
Those travelling internationally are still required to show evidence of double vaccination, and wear face masks when on planes.
Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:
Western Australia
- New cases: 6,107
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 247 / 6
Northern Territory
- New cases: 513
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 32 / 2
Australian Capital Territory
- New cases: 816
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 64 / 0
Queensland
- New cases: 6,467
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 564 / 20
South Australia
- New cases: 3,829
- Covid-related deaths: 2
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 245 / 11
Victoria
- New cases: 8,976
- Covid-related deaths: 7
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 443 / 31
NSW
- New cases: 1,623
- Covid-related deaths: 8
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,623 / 70
Tasmania
- New cases: 1,418
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 47 / 0
New Zealand
- New cases: 8,270
- Covid-related deaths: 5
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 572 / 19
