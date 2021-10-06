Covid Testing Numbers Drop North Of The Murray

Authorities north of the Murray are alarmed the drop in the number of people coming forward for a Covid test.

Only around 10,000 swabs have been taken across the region over the past seven days.

Chief Executive for the Murrumbidgee Local Health District, Jill Ludford said numbers are well down on previous weeks.

"So, please even the mildest of symptoms we really need you to come forward', she entreated.

"Our safety plan is testing and early isolation and that will then reduce the transmission within the community and the impact within the health system"

The Wodonga Racecourse testing site is open Wednesday and Thursday from 9am to 5pm as Albury Wodonga health expects have increased the pressure from day thirteen tests.

Meanwhile, New South Wales reported 594 infections and 10 deaths on Wednesday, while Victoria's Covid cases dipped slightly to 1420 cases and sadly 11 Covid-related deaths.

There was one reported Covid case from the Murrumbidgee LHD.

