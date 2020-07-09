Breaking News: Tasmania’s State of Emergency Extended

Peter Gutwein has just announced that Tasmania will remain in a state of emergency until the end of August due to the coronavirus outbreak in Victoria.

This announcement comes after the Tasmanian Government’s decision yesterday to introduce tougher border measures and ban all Victorians from entering the state who don’t have a letter of exemption.

Under public health advice the premier has also made the decision to not re-open the borders between Tasmania and Victoria on the 24th of July.

“Tasmania does not have a state of emergency… at the moment but what we do have is a risk of one that is present as a result of what is occurring in Victoria,” Premier Gutwein said.

“It is important that we retain our state of emergency through this period should we need to act.”

Mr Gutwein says that he is continuing to take public health advice whilst considering opening our states boarders later this month to other states and territories who have no evidence of community transmission.

Peter Gutwein will hold another press conference to announce the decision made surrounding opening our borders following tomorrows national cabinet meeting.

“The directions that are issued under the state of emergency… will be important as we maintain our border security moving forward.”