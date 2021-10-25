Covid Positive Rideshare Driver Allegedly Attempts To Flee Hospital

A Covid positive rideshare driver who set off Queensland's latest alert has tried to flee hospital quarantine.

News Corp are reporting that the unvaccinated Broadbeach man, was allegedly abusing nursing staff at Gold Coast University Hospital over the weekend, prompting Queensland police to intercede.

Duran Raman, 36, who is currently under investigation for breaching the Queensland-NSW border blockade visited Melbourne on October 10 before returning to the sunshine coast.

The paper is reporting that a Gold Coast police spokeswoman said that “Around 9am yesterday police were called to a health facility due to a minor disturbance.

“The matter was resolved quickly and without any issue.”

The spokeswoman said there was “no breach of a Public Health Direction”, but hospital security was “a matter for Queensland Health”.

It’s understood that Mr Raman's condition was “improving” on Sunday, however, he is still reported to be “quite sick”.

Despite being placed on a ventilator last week with Covid, Mr Raman has claimed the global pandemic is a hoax.

Police are waiting to speak with Raman before releasing details pertaining to their border breach investigation.

