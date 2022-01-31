Covid Infiltrates WA Mines As State Records 12 New Cases

Western Australia reported 12 new infections on Monday, as Omicron sweeps into mine sites.

About 90 people have been plunged into isolation after a contractor working in BHP's rail team in the state’s Pilbara region has tested positive.

The worker delivered a negative RAT on Tuesday last week, before flying to the Yandi iron ore mine, but became symptomatic on Sunday.

He then returned a positive PCR test that same day.

"The person is isolating at an accommodation village in line with government requirements and being provided with care and support while they await the results of further testing," a BHP spokesperson said.

"BHP has had strong controls in place throughout the pandemic to support the health and safety of our people and the community, while maintaining safe ongoing operations."

"We will continue to review and adapt these measures as the pandemic evolves."

In addition, a worker at 29Metals’ Golden Grove copper mine has also tested positive forcing about 10 workers from the mine 250 kilometres inland from Geraldton into 14-days of isolation.

Meantime, the 12 new cases have been connected to known clusters, with seven linked to the Library nightclub.

Contact tracers are working tirelessly to determine public exposure sites after a few people were infectious while in the community.

Anyone who attended the Club Bootylicious event at the Library Nightclub between 9.30 pm, January 22 and 5am, January 23 is encouraged to get tested and isolate until they return a negative test result.

In addition, 10 cases have also been reported in travellers, while one previously detected case has left ICU.

