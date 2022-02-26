Covid Exposing Gaps In Australia’s Social And Economic Outlook

The pandemic has revealed much about Australia and the gaps in our social and economic landscape.

Covid has provided insights into how wide these gaps are by comparing pandemic responses between the east and west, between lockdowns and restrictions, between action and inaction.

But, what the pandemic has mostly exposed are the divisions between economic and social advantage and disadvantage, between established and new Australians, and between those vaccinated and unvaccinated.

These disparities are evident across all Australian jurisdictions, however WA's recent spike in Covid cases highlights where these gaps are most strikingly evident.

With Covid now in the WA’s largest remote and most vulnerable Aboriginal community in Bidyadanga, stage one restrictions have been expanded to the Kimberley and will be extended to the Gascoyne, Goldfields-Esperance and Mid-West on Monday.

While in Perth, the first recorded case of Covid has been detected among its homeless population, where those most vulnerable are more likely to become infected, unless further measures are taken.

Prominent researcher Fiona Stanley and Associate Professor Ted Wilkes have called for the state government to enact a plan to house and care for rough sleepers who have low vaccination rates.

In the open letter addressed to Premier Mark McGowan on Friday, the group of eminent West Australians, warned that the Omicron outbreak, could run through Perth’s homeless community, due to its higher rates of pre-existing conditions.

“Without vaccinations, they will contract, spread and get sick from Covid at far higher rates than the rest of us,” the letter said.

“Without accommodation, they will be completely unable to isolate for their own protection and practise social distancing and protective measures that the rest of us take for granted.”

However, Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson has knocked back the request, saying that infection numbers among Perth's homeless community was too low at this stage.

“There is a range of factors that the Chief Health Officer takes into consideration around triggering that outbreak plan, but there are a number of hotel rooms already pre-purchased by the department to put people in if they need to isolate or need support,” she said.

With lower vaccine rates among WA's homeless and first nations peoples, it seems that some degree of action and accountability are required to ensure they are protected if, and when the virus hits their communities.

In the meantime, Covid cases across Australia look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 1,105

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 15 / 0

Northern Territory

New cases: 632

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 98 / 16

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 478

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 41 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 4,838

Covid-related deaths: 8

Hospital and ICU admissions: 341 / 25

New South Wales

New cases: 7, 017

Covid-related deaths: 11

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,130 / 59

Victoria

New cases: 5, 874

Covid-related deaths: 15

Hospital and ICU admissions: 281 / 43

South Australia

New cases: 1,688

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 109 / 12

Tasmania

New cases: 792

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 10 / 2

