Covid Disaster Payments To End As Vaccine Targets Reached

Financial support for Australians who have lost work during the Covid pandemic will soon be scaled back.

The federal government has confirmed the Commonwealth-funded Covid disaster weekly payments of $750 will be reduced once a state hits 70 per cent of people fully vaccinated, with the benefits ending entirely once 80 per cent vaccination targets are reached.

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the initiative "needs to come to an end".

Speaking on Nine he said, "right now the commonwealth is providing more than a billion dollars of taxpayers money each and every week, its supporting around 1.5 million people"

"When they've lost hours, they've been able to still receive an income, they may not have lost their income with their employer, so once restrictions are eased, they can get back to work"

"These were emergency payments, and they couldn't continue forever," he said.

"What our announcement does today is backs in Australia’s plan to reopen and gives Australians their lives back by bringing an end to lockdown."

When a jurisdiction hits 70 per cent vaccination rates, individuals will have to reapply each week and will only be considered if their region is considered a 'hotspot'.

Then once that jurisdiction reaches the 80 per cent fully vaccinated target, payments for those who has lost work will drop to $450, while welfare payments will plummet from $200 a week to $100 a week.

Finally, in the second week, Covid disaster relief payments will drop to $320 a week, and the bump to welfare recipients will no longer be applied.

The Treasurer confirmed that the Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment will continue until the end of June 2022.

