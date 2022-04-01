COVID Cases Tipped To Peak Through April As Experts Warn Of Under-reporting
COVID Tracker - Friday April 1
Australia's COVID infections are surging in recent days, attributed to a sub-variant of the Omicron strain known as BA.2.
Health experts say cases may not officially peak until mid-April, despite the high case numbers across several jurisdictions this week.
It comes as Western Australia reach new daily highs, to go with an easing of restrictions relating to venue capacity limits.
Up north, Queenslanders who have recently recovered from the infection will no be considered a "cleared case", and won't be required to isolate if still deemed a close contact.
In South Australia, vaccine mandates have been dropped for transport and education workers due to staff shortages.
Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:
Western Australia
- New cases: TBA
- Covid-related deaths: TBA
- Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA
Northern Territory
- New cases: TBA
- Covid-related deaths: TBA
- Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA
Australian Capital Territory
- New cases: 1,014
- Covid-related deaths: 1
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 46 / 2
Queensland
- New cases: 10,722
- Covid-related deaths: 3
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 376 / 14
New South Wales
- New cases: 25,495
- Covid-related deaths: 2
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,345 / 43
Victoria
- New cases: 10,424
- Covid-related deaths: 6
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 310 / 12
South Australia
- New cases: 5,134
- Covid-related deaths: 2
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 169 / 7
Tasmania
- New cases: 2,108
- Covid-related deaths: 0
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 30 / 0
New Zealand
- New cases: 13,475
- Covid-related deaths: 17
- Hospital and ICU admissions: 764 / 31
