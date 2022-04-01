COVID Cases Tipped To Peak Through April As Experts Warn Of Under-reporting

Australia's COVID infections are surging in recent days, attributed to a sub-variant of the Omicron strain known as BA.2.

Health experts say cases may not officially peak until mid-April, despite the high case numbers across several jurisdictions this week.

It comes as Western Australia reach new daily highs, to go with an easing of restrictions relating to venue capacity limits.

Up north, Queenslanders who have recently recovered from the infection will no be considered a "cleared case", and won't be required to isolate if still deemed a close contact.

In South Australia, vaccine mandates have been dropped for transport and education workers due to staff shortages.



Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Northern Territory

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,014

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 46 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 10,722

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 376 / 14

New South Wales

New cases: 25,495

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,345 / 43

Victoria

New cases: 10,424

Covid-related deaths: 6

Hospital and ICU admissions: 310 / 12

South Australia

New cases: 5,134

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 169 / 7

Tasmania

New cases: 2,108

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 30 / 0

New Zealand

New cases: 13,475

Covid-related deaths: 17

Hospital and ICU admissions: 764 / 31

