Covid Cases Expected To ‘Significantly’ Escalate As SA Premier Reveals New Modelling

South Australia's 47th premier, Peter Malinauskas revealed on Tuesday that the elective surgery ban was reinstated on the eve of the election by the previous SA government.

Mr Malinauskas has slammed former premier Steven Marshall, stating that SA’s Covid restrictions were tough because the state's hospital system has been under extreme strain.

"There is a lot of demand on hospital capacity at the moment, so much so that I can reveal today that on Friday last week, a decision was taken to ban all non-urgent overnight elective surgery in our public hospitals," he said.

"Now, I want to be up front and honest about that. Make no mistake. Our hospital system is under extraordinary strain. It doesn’t necessarily enjoy as much capacity as I would like to see in place, hence our policy to dramatically increase hospital capacity over the coming four years."

"But obviously, we can’t click our fingers and make sure that happens overnight. But you need to be aware about the state of the situation and why this is the case," he said.

Meanwhile, SA Health and the Department of Premier and Cabinet have been to give tasked with developing a targeted campaign on the state’s booster take-ups.

"I have directed SA Health to rapidly plan for urgent additional hospital preparedness, particularly given there is the prospect of Covid cases continuing to rise," the new premier reported.

Malinauskas has also revealed new government modelling, with South Australia predicted to reach 8,000 new daily Covid cases by April.

"This is modelling that I understand has been in possession of the government for some time," Mr Malinauskas said.

"It's been updated last night, and I want to make that publicly available to the people of South Australia today."

In the meantime, SA's Covid-ready Committee is set to get the boot, and instead be replaced by the Emergency Management Council, which will be a sub-committee of Cabinet.

Crown lawyers have also been tasked with developing new laws to replace the Emergency Management Act.

“I don’t want to chair a meeting that doesn’t have the power to make decisions. Hence that policy change.” - Premier Peter Malinauskas

