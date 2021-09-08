Covid Cases Continue Surge But Regional NSW Lockdown Is Getting Reviewed

NSW has recorded 1480 new covid cases and nine deaths in the last 24 hours until 8 pm last night.

The nine deaths include a man in his 20s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 60s, a man in his 60s, two men in their 70s, two men in their 80s and one man in his 90s. Seven had not received the jab.

The 20-year-old was unvaccinated and had pre-existing health issues.

Pleasingly NSW has hit a new covid vaccine milestone - reaching 42% of the population now fully vaccinated and 75% having received their first jab.

New data has been revealed illustrating that COVID remains relatively mild in children with very few hospitalisations.

It appears the threat has shifted to the inner western suburbs of Sydney with cases rising in Glebe, Waterloo, Redfern and Marrickville.

Health authorities are keeping a close watch and have announced the setting up of Pfizer walk-in clinics across those areas.

In Regional NSW

We’ll learn which regions if there are any, will be released from lockdown by tomorrow with a crisis cabinet meeting set to review health advice today. The catch is only the North Coast, Northern Rivers and Riverina are on the list for consideration.

It comes as there are no new covid cases or sewerage detections in the Riverina region.

In Dubbo, there were 27 new cases recorded and one of the announced deaths was from the region.

At this stage, Barilaro says there are no changes set for the Central Coast with 15 new cases in the region and 13 of those out in the community whilst infectious.

