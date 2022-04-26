Covid Breathalyser Test Secures US Approval

A breathalyser of a different kind could soon become a part of Covid testing after the United States gives the all-clear.

The new testing system produced by small Texas-based company, InspectIR has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use.

FDA requires that the InspectIR Covid Breathalyser, which purports to deliver results in less than three minutes, must be operated under the supervision of a healthcare provider and be confirmed by a PCR test.

The test involves exhaling through a disposable straw into a device, about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, which then analyses the "volatile organic compounds".

"Essentially, when your body is fighting the illness, at a cellular level it creates off gas," co-founder and president John Redmond told the ABC.

"That gas is carried through your bloodstream to your lungs, and then is exhaled as waste. And, based on the sensitivity of our instrument, we can actually see that chemistry".

"And, based on analysis, we can determine if a person is sick or not," Mr Redmond said.

Created by researchers at the University of North Texas, the InspectIR Covid Breathalyser was initially designed as a breath test for THC in cannabis but pivoted to testing for coronavirus at the start of the pandemic.

Boasting the potential to not only be used in health care environments; the breathalyser could also be used as screening tools in venues, airports, and other scenarios where a ‘super-spreader’ event could occur.

With the dreaded swab up the nasal canal an uncomfortable reality, many are hopeful that the latest technology could become the new norm in testing as we embark on ‘living with Covid’.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 711

Covid-related deaths: 8

Hospital and ICU admissions: 249 / 11

Northern Territory

New cases: 362

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 46 / 1

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 831

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 69 / 5

Queensland

New cases: 5,142

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 484 / 13

New South Wales

New cases: 9,849

Covid-related deaths: 18

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,695 / 67

Victoria

New cases: 9,265

Covid-related deaths: 15

Hospital and ICU admissions: 455 / 33

South Australia

New cases: 3,463

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 254 / 1

Tasmania

New cases: 958

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 38 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 6,380

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 508 / 16

