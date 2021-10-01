Covid Breacher Caught On Train Heading To Kalgoorlie

A young woman has been charged after leaving quarantine in Perth and breaching a number of Covid directions.

The 22-year-old, Maida Vale woman travelled to Perth via Victoria on Tuesday, where she was directed to self-quarantine. However, police say she breached directions a number of times between September 29 and 30.

Police allege she went to a fast-food restaurant and phone repair store in Midland before hopping on the Prospector train to the Goldfields.

She was later arrested at Kalgoorlie Train Station at about 2:20 pm on Thursday. The remaining passengers on the Prospector train were made to wait whilst police stood guard wearing masks as the woman was taken to Kalgoorlie Health Campus for a Covid test.

She is now charged with three counts of failing to comply with directions and will appear in Kalgoorlie Magistrates Court on Friday.

The virus scare has caused a stir in the Kalgoorlie-Boulder area as the community gears up for the annual Race Round and the iconic Kalgoorlie Cup on Saturday.

