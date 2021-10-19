Covid Booster Shots Available By Christmas

Covid vaccine booster shots could be available by Christmas, with the Government waiting for the green light from the drug regulator.

A third shot of the Covid is already available for the immunocompromised, but it's hoped the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) will approve this for the general public by Christmas.

AMA Vic President Dr. Chris Moy is reassuring Australian’s who have already received two doses of the vaccine, that it’s effective, but over time the booster shots are needed.

“There is some evidence at the moment, that the immunity overall does drop off a little bit with the vaccine over time, and that you’re more likely to catch the virus, even though it might not be very severe and again you’re still very protected against severe disease.”

Dr. Moy has said at this stage, it would be an added layer of protection for Aussies who received their vaccinations earlier on in the year and for frontline workers.

“It’s really important that when people are talking about boosters, that they don’t misunderstand that the vaccine is not effective. So having two shots is already extremely effective in stopping people getting hospitalisation and dying, and our main priority is to get those people who haven’t even had their vaccination, or have only had one shot, to get their vaccination.”

At this stage, it’s believed there will be about an 8-month gap between receiving the second dose of the vaccine and the booster shot.

The TGA will make a decision once they have assessed the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine as a booster.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.