There Are Now 9 People With COVID-19 On The Border

The Border COVID-19 update

Albury Wodonga Health can confirm three (3) NSW people, who were tested at the Albury Wodonga Health clinic, have returned a positive result to COVID-19. The results take the total number to nine (9) positive COVID-19 results, tested at the Albury Wodonga Health clinic.

These three cases were diagnosed after travelling overseas. Two of the patients are in self-isolation, having experienced mild to moderate symptoms. They remain at home to ensure they do not transmit the virus. One of the three new cases identified is an inpatient at Albury Wodonga Heath. They are in a stable condition.

Those patients being managed at home have the ongoing support of their GP and a daily check up with local health services. NSW Public Health is working with all new cases to determine their movements and supervise their self-isolation.

The Albury Wodonga Clinic has conducted 1536 screening calls to date. There have been 402 patients who have been tested.

-Sally Squire, Director of Pandemic Response, AWH