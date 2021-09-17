Covid-19 Update: Morning National News Update

Here’s the latest making national news on the Covid-19 front.

One million Moderna vaccines are set to touch down in Australia on Friday night. The vaccines will be tested by the Therapeutic Goods Administration over the weekend, with jabs planned to be administered through next week. The vaccines will be available to anyone aged 12 to 59 years old.

Meanwhile, the No Jab, No Job Mandate will be in effect from today, stopping unvaccinated aged care staff from working in the industry.

United Workers Union representative Carolyn Smith says no one knows how the ruling will affect the industry yet.

“We know that people who haven’t had the Covid-19 vaccine won’t be able to work in aged care from today. But we don’t know the exact numbers and the impact it's going to have,” she said.

In other news, the future of home quarantine will dominate discussions during National Cabinet on Friday.

More news to come.

