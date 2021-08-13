COVID-19 Exposure Sites in Canberra

Updated list of exposure sites.

Article heading image for COVID-19 Exposure Sites in Canberra

ACT Health have provided a new list of COVID-19 exposure sites for the Canberra region. Keep up to date with our most recent COVID-19 update here.

This list has been updated at 4:42pm on the 13/08/21.

Close contact locations

If you have visited the below locations you must get tested and quarantine for 14 days regardless of your result. 

Sunday, August 8:

Fiction Bar in Civic from midnight to 4:45am
Church of Pentecost, 19B Irving Street Woden from 10:30am to 1:00pm
Freedom Furniture, Fyshwick from 2:00pm to 2:20pm
JB Hi Fi, Fyshwick from 2:15pm to 2:35pm
Windsor Smith, Fyshwick from 2:45pm to 3:15pm
TK Maxx, Fyshwick from 2:35pm to 2:50pm
Assembly pub, Braddon from 8:00pm to 9:30pm

Monday, August 9:

NEW: Gold Creek School (including early childhood learning centre) in Nicholls from 8:25am to 5:00pm
Stockade Training Centre, Fyshwick from 7:30am to 1:00pm

Tuesday, August 10:

UPDATED: Harvey Norman in Fyshwick from 10:30am to 12:00pm
NEW: Gold Creek School (including early childhood learning centre) in Nicholls from 8:00am to 3:15pm
Pellegrino's Cafe, Fyshwick from 7:15am to 8:15am
Stockade Training Centre, Fyshwick from 9:00am to 11:00am
Urban Pantry, Manuka from 10:30am to 1:00pm

Wednesday, August 11:

NEW: Gunners Place - Youth Centre in Gungahlin from 1:30pm to 2:30pm
NEW: Pellegrino Cafe in Fyshwick from 8:30am to 8:35am
NEW: Pellegrino Cafe in Fyshwick from 12:00pm to 1:00pm
NEW: Turkish Delight in Kingston from 6:35pm to 6:45pm
NEW: Gold Creek School (including early childhood leaning centre) in Nicholls from 8:00am to 5:00pm
North Canberra Business Centre, Mitchell from 11:10 to 11:30am
Companion House, Cook from 11:30am to 11:45am
Capital Chemist, Kingston from 12:00pm to 12:15pm
Coles, Manuka from 12:15pm to 12:40pm

Thursday, August 12:

NEW: Pellegrino Cafe in Fyshwick from 8:30am to 8:35am

Casual Contact Locations

These are locations where you must isolate in your home immediately, get tested and remain in quarantine until you get a negative result.

Monday, August 9:

NEW: EQ Cafe and Lounge, Deakin from 6:30am to 11:30am
NEW: Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre) in Nicholls from 8:25am to 5:00pm

Tuesday, August 10:

NEW: Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre) in Nicholls from 8:00am to 3:10pm
Kmart Gungahlin, Gungahlin from 3:00pm to 4:00pm
Big W Gungahlin, Gungahlin from 3:45pm to 4:30pm

Wednesday, August 11:

NEW: Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre) in Nicholls from 8:00am to 5:00pm
EQ Cafe and Lounge, Deakin from 6:30am to 4:00pm

Thursday, August 12

EQ Cafe and Lounge, Deakin from 6:30am to 10:00am

Additional Contact Locations:

Anyone who was at the Canberra Outlet Centre in Fyshwick between 2:00pm and 3:30pm on Sunday August 8 are reminded to monitor for symptoms.

For further information, keep up to date with the ACT Health website.

13 August 2021

COVID19
Canberra News
Quaratine
Listen Live!
COVID19
Canberra News
Quaratine
COVID19
Canberra News
Quaratine
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs