COVID-19 Exposure Sites in Canberra
Updated list of exposure sites.
ACT Health have provided a new list of COVID-19 exposure sites for the Canberra region. Keep up to date with our most recent COVID-19 update here.
This list has been updated at 4:42pm on the 13/08/21.
Close contact locations
If you have visited the below locations you must get tested and quarantine for 14 days regardless of your result.
Sunday, August 8:
Fiction Bar in Civic from midnight to 4:45am
Church of Pentecost, 19B Irving Street Woden from 10:30am to 1:00pm
Freedom Furniture, Fyshwick from 2:00pm to 2:20pm
JB Hi Fi, Fyshwick from 2:15pm to 2:35pm
Windsor Smith, Fyshwick from 2:45pm to 3:15pm
TK Maxx, Fyshwick from 2:35pm to 2:50pm
Assembly pub, Braddon from 8:00pm to 9:30pm
Monday, August 9:
NEW: Gold Creek School (including early childhood learning centre) in Nicholls from 8:25am to 5:00pm
Stockade Training Centre, Fyshwick from 7:30am to 1:00pm
Tuesday, August 10:
UPDATED: Harvey Norman in Fyshwick from 10:30am to 12:00pm
NEW: Gold Creek School (including early childhood learning centre) in Nicholls from 8:00am to 3:15pm
Pellegrino's Cafe, Fyshwick from 7:15am to 8:15am
Stockade Training Centre, Fyshwick from 9:00am to 11:00am
Urban Pantry, Manuka from 10:30am to 1:00pm
Wednesday, August 11:
NEW: Gunners Place - Youth Centre in Gungahlin from 1:30pm to 2:30pm
NEW: Pellegrino Cafe in Fyshwick from 8:30am to 8:35am
NEW: Pellegrino Cafe in Fyshwick from 12:00pm to 1:00pm
NEW: Turkish Delight in Kingston from 6:35pm to 6:45pm
NEW: Gold Creek School (including early childhood leaning centre) in Nicholls from 8:00am to 5:00pm
North Canberra Business Centre, Mitchell from 11:10 to 11:30am
Companion House, Cook from 11:30am to 11:45am
Capital Chemist, Kingston from 12:00pm to 12:15pm
Coles, Manuka from 12:15pm to 12:40pm
Thursday, August 12:
NEW: Pellegrino Cafe in Fyshwick from 8:30am to 8:35am
Casual Contact Locations
These are locations where you must isolate in your home immediately, get tested and remain in quarantine until you get a negative result.
Monday, August 9:
NEW: EQ Cafe and Lounge, Deakin from 6:30am to 11:30am
NEW: Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre) in Nicholls from 8:25am to 5:00pm
Tuesday, August 10:
NEW: Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre) in Nicholls from 8:00am to 3:10pm
Kmart Gungahlin, Gungahlin from 3:00pm to 4:00pm
Big W Gungahlin, Gungahlin from 3:45pm to 4:30pm
Wednesday, August 11:
NEW: Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre) in Nicholls from 8:00am to 5:00pm
EQ Cafe and Lounge, Deakin from 6:30am to 4:00pm
Thursday, August 12
EQ Cafe and Lounge, Deakin from 6:30am to 10:00am
Additional Contact Locations:
Anyone who was at the Canberra Outlet Centre in Fyshwick between 2:00pm and 3:30pm on Sunday August 8 are reminded to monitor for symptoms.
For further information, keep up to date with the ACT Health website.