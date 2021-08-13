COVID-19 Exposure Sites in Canberra

ACT Health have provided a new list of COVID-19 exposure sites for the Canberra region. Keep up to date with our most recent COVID-19 update here.

This list has been updated at 4:42pm on the 13/08/21.

Close contact locations

If you have visited the below locations you must get tested and quarantine for 14 days regardless of your result.

Sunday, August 8:

Fiction Bar in Civic from midnight to 4:45am

Church of Pentecost, 19B Irving Street Woden from 10:30am to 1:00pm

Freedom Furniture, Fyshwick from 2:00pm to 2:20pm

JB Hi Fi, Fyshwick from 2:15pm to 2:35pm

Windsor Smith, Fyshwick from 2:45pm to 3:15pm

TK Maxx, Fyshwick from 2:35pm to 2:50pm

Assembly pub, Braddon from 8:00pm to 9:30pm

Monday, August 9:

NEW: Gold Creek School (including early childhood learning centre) in Nicholls from 8:25am to 5:00pm

Stockade Training Centre, Fyshwick from 7:30am to 1:00pm

Tuesday, August 10:

UPDATED: Harvey Norman in Fyshwick from 10:30am to 12:00pm

NEW: Gold Creek School (including early childhood learning centre) in Nicholls from 8:00am to 3:15pm

Pellegrino's Cafe, Fyshwick from 7:15am to 8:15am

Stockade Training Centre, Fyshwick from 9:00am to 11:00am

Urban Pantry, Manuka from 10:30am to 1:00pm

Wednesday, August 11:

NEW: Gunners Place - Youth Centre in Gungahlin from 1:30pm to 2:30pm

NEW: Pellegrino Cafe in Fyshwick from 8:30am to 8:35am

NEW: Pellegrino Cafe in Fyshwick from 12:00pm to 1:00pm

NEW: Turkish Delight in Kingston from 6:35pm to 6:45pm

NEW: Gold Creek School (including early childhood leaning centre) in Nicholls from 8:00am to 5:00pm

North Canberra Business Centre, Mitchell from 11:10 to 11:30am

Companion House, Cook from 11:30am to 11:45am

Capital Chemist, Kingston from 12:00pm to 12:15pm

Coles, Manuka from 12:15pm to 12:40pm

Thursday, August 12:

NEW: Pellegrino Cafe in Fyshwick from 8:30am to 8:35am

Casual Contact Locations

These are locations where you must isolate in your home immediately, get tested and remain in quarantine until you get a negative result.

Monday, August 9:

NEW: EQ Cafe and Lounge, Deakin from 6:30am to 11:30am

NEW: Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre) in Nicholls from 8:25am to 5:00pm

Tuesday, August 10:

NEW: Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre) in Nicholls from 8:00am to 3:10pm

Kmart Gungahlin, Gungahlin from 3:00pm to 4:00pm

Big W Gungahlin, Gungahlin from 3:45pm to 4:30pm

Wednesday, August 11:

NEW: Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre) in Nicholls from 8:00am to 5:00pm

EQ Cafe and Lounge, Deakin from 6:30am to 4:00pm

Thursday, August 12

EQ Cafe and Lounge, Deakin from 6:30am to 10:00am

Additional Contact Locations:

Anyone who was at the Canberra Outlet Centre in Fyshwick between 2:00pm and 3:30pm on Sunday August 8 are reminded to monitor for symptoms.

For further information, keep up to date with the ACT Health website.