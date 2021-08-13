COVID 19 Case Identified at Gold Creek School

A 14-year-old is among the ACT's two new COVID-19 cases reported on the Territory's first full day of lockdown.

As of Friday, there are now six active cases of the virus in the Nation's Capital.

The teenager who tested positive to the virus on Friday morning is a student at the Gold Creek School.

They are believed to have been infectious at the school since Monday, where construction work was also taking place.

As a result, all students, staff, visitors and their families at Gold Creek school (Junior and Senior campus), the out of school hours care service, the Nicholls early childhood centre, the Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School and construction workers at the Gold Creek site are now all considered secondary contacts and need to get tested and immediately quarantine.

A dedicated pop-up testing site will be established at the school for affected Canberrans, the secondary contacts are being told to hold off from getting tested elsewhere until the new clinic is up and running.

How the teenager contracted the virus remains unknown, with health authorities, so far, unable to find a link between them and the other five cases reported so far.

ACT health authorities will provide an update to the list of COVID-19 exposure sites later today.

More to come.