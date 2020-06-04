Courtney Act Opens Up About Her Participation In US Protests During Pride Month

Shane Gilberto Jenek aka Courtney Act is an Australian drag queen, pop singer, entertainer and reality television personality who has taken the world by storm.

She recently opened up about her ongoing participation in the US protests in LA and how it has collided with Pride month.

Tune in below to hear her special message she has for the community during these times:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.