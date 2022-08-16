Courteney Cox Gives Fans An Update On 'Scream 6'

Gale Weathers can’t catch a break!

After becoming the only returning cast member from the original film, Courteney Cox has revealed she’s wrapped filming her scenes for Scream 6 (the official title is TBC).

Taking to Instagram, Cox shared an absolutely delightful video which goes to prove there’s no escaping the illusive Ghostface!

Set to release next March, Scream 6 will continue the story of the Woodsboro survivors as they take on the Big Apple itself, New York City.

Melissa Barrera will be returning as Sam Carpenter - the daughter of Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich) from the first movie.

Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding will also be reprising their roles from the most recent film, while Hayden Panettiere returns after (apparently) evading death during Scream 4.

Rounding out the cast are series newcomers Samara Weaving (Ready Or Not), Henry Czerny (Mission Impossible), Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Josh Segarra (Arrow) and Liana Liberato (Haunt).

Will the Big Apple bring bigger thrills? We’ll find out when Scream 6 hits theatres on March 31, 2023!

