Courteney Cox Reveals She Doesn't Remember Filming 'Friends'

Do you remember what you were doing between 1994 and 2004? Courteney Cox doesn’t, if a recent interview is anything to go by.

Chatting with Willie Geist on America’s TODAY, the 57-year-old actress revealed she struggles to recall filming Friends.

Cox told Geist how the recent HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion, made her aware of just how little she remembers from filming the show’s 10 seasons, saying “I don’t remember being there.”

“I see it on TV sometimes and I stop and go ‘Oh my God, I don’t remember this at all,’” she explained.

“I’m kind of bummed that we didn’t spend more time taking pictures because I don’t have a lot to look back at.”

Cox portrayed Monica Geller in all 236 episodes of the genre-defining sitcom, so it’s safe to say we’re more than a little alarmed by her revelation.

