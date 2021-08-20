Courteney Cox Returns To 'Friends' Studio Lot To Film New Show

Courteney Cox has treated Friends fans by sharing a recent photo of her at the show’s Warner Brothers studio lot.

Taking to Instagram, Cox posted a picture of her recreating the iconic 'fountain shot' from the show's opening sequence.

As the script seen in her hand would suggest, Cox returned to the Burbank studio to film Starz’s upcoming horror-comedy, Shining Vale.

Set to launch in 2022, the show sounds to be in the same vein as the Scream franchise, where Cox had a recurring role as reporter-turned-badass, Gale Weathers.

While it's definitely a change-of-pace from Friends, we're still excited to see what's in store!

