Courteney Cox Finally Revealed How She Actually Got That Turkey On Her Head & You Shouldn't Try This At Home

We think it's pretty safe to say, we've all seen that scene from FRIENDS where Monica puts that insanely huge turkey on her head?

Or you've probably at least seen the meme...

And if you haven't, well now ya have!

Anyway, this year for Thanksgiving, Monica aka Courteney Cox reenacted that turkey scene over 22 years later!

Now, we have a hilarious behind the scenes demonstration video from the legend herself which shows how the heck she got that thing on her head!

This is a forewarning to any vegans, vegos or pretty much anyone who just has a personal boundary of 'strangulation by turkey on head', this behind the scenes video is 110% spew worthy...

We do not suggest you try it at home! Rest in peace turkey.

