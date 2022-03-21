Courteney Cox Confirms She's Returning For 'Scream 6'

It’s a(nother) Scream, baby!

While Paramount confirmed Scream 6’s existence last month, we’ve just received an update on the official release date: Ghostface will be slashing his/her/their way through cinemas again on March 31st, 2023!

375 days from now, but who’s counting.

Courteney Cox has confirmed she’ll be returning as Gale Weathers, being one of a very select few to have survived all five films.

“I got the script yesterday… I haven’t read it yet, I just got it. I’m excited to read it,” the star revealed in an interview with Variety.

“I know they’re going to start filming in June, in Canada,” she elaborated.

While Neve Campbell has yet to announce whether she’ll be returning for another lap as Sidney Prescott, we’d be more than a little surprised if she opted against reprising her career-defining character.

With Radio Silence (the collective behind Scream 5, V/H/S and the criminally underrated Ready Or Not) returning to direct the sequel, we know we're in for a good time!

