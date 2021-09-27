Couple Storm Off 'The Block' After Brutal Room Reveal

It’s been the most dramatic season of The Block to date and it’s not showing any sign of slowing down, with one of the couples storming off after a crushing room reveal on Sunday.

Mitch and Mark abruptly walked out after receiving criticism for their kitchen last night, copping an L after the judges unanimously decided the lack of a pantry was a massive oversight.

By the end of the night, Kirsty and Jesse won the week with a score of 29.5 points, seven points ahead of Mitch and Mark’s 22.5.

Being interviewed while storming out of the scoring room, the boys didn’t have a lot of love to share.

“I’m supposed to listen to them? Go f*ck yourselves. This is absolutely a farce,” said Mitch.

Adding to his partner’s comments, Mark emphasised the judge’s “feedback is irrelevant to us. Their opinion is irrelevant to us.”

