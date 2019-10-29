Council To Hold Instruction Workshops On Lodging Australia Day Award Nominations

Nominations are now open for Griffith's Australia Day Awards, recognising individuals, events, and achievements from throughout 2019 that have made a contribution to our community.

Council is helping locals understand the steps involved in lodging an Australia Day nomination form, for those who may be struggling with the submission process.

The workshops will be held at the following times:

Thursday 31st October, 1pm at Griffith City Council

Thursday 21st November, 5pm at Griffith City Council

Australia Day Working Group Chair, Cr Christine Stead, urged everyone to consider people who might be deserving of a nomination so that we can show them how much we appreciate their efforts.

“If you would like some help please come along to one of our workshops and find out more.” - Cr Stead

Nomination forms are available online at griffith.nsw.gov.au/australiaday. There will be no hard copy forms available this year.

Nominations close on Friday December 6 2019, 4pm. For more information, contact Griffith City Council on 6928100.

