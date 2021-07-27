Council Strongly Rejects Cable Car Proposal On Kunanyi Mount Wellington

The proposal to build a cable car on Kunanyi Mount Wellington was rejected last night July 27, by Hobart Council.

With over 600 000 people a year visiting Mount Wellington, a planner report showed 21 reasons why the proposal should have been rejected.

Kunanyi Mount Wellington Cable Cart Verdict:

Before the meeting, Chris Oldfield from Mount Wellington Cableway Company said,

“We think when we have a look at those 21 recommendations, there’s a lot of commonalities between them. We think there’s a number of lesser number of issues that need addressing, and we look forward to discussing that with council”.

Over 1400 people tuned into the live stream of the council meeting to watch the outcome.

The meeting included 15 presentations from both sides of the debate and went for almost 6 hours.

During the meeting Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds said,

“While the components say they have consulted, I’m afraid to say they haven’t listened, because if they had listened, deeply listened, they would have designed a proposal that was more sensitive and less intrusive”.

In the end, the Development Application was voted down 9 votes to 3.

Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds, Deputy Mayor Helen Burnet, and councilors Jeff Briscoe, Bill Harvey, Peter Sexton, Zelinda Sherlock, Mike Dutta, Damon Thomas and Jax Ewin voted against.

Marti Zucco, Simon Behrakis and Will Coates voted for.

In response to the outcome Oldfield said,

“Disappointed of course, cause we felt we had a great solution to the mountain. Not surprised. We’d probably known this would be the outcome for 2 years, but we said we would go along with the process, we would do that respectfully, we would argue a strong case, and we’ve done that. We will see where we go from here”.

The proponent can still choose to appeal the decision, which means the debate may still continue.

