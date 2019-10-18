Council Reminds Local Businesses To Be Aware Of State-Wide Plastic Bag Ban

Greater Shepparton City Council has reminded local businesses of the Victorian Government's ban on plastic shopping bags and encourage them to be prepared.

The band will commence on November 1, 2019 and will include compostable, degradable and biodegradable plastics.

The law will apply to all retailers and suppliers, regardless of size or type - supermarkets, fashion boutiques, fast food outlets, petrol stations etc.

Victorians have used over 1 billion plastic shopping bags every year, with a majority ending up in landfill and 10 million end up as litter.

The ban aligns with the government's agenda to reduce single-use plastics and plastic pollution more broadly.

For more information, you can head to vicbagban.com.au