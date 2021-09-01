Council Releases Plans for New Towong Bridge

Council has released the plans for the new Towong bridge that will replace the current 83-year-old river crossing.

The new 11 metre wide and 60 metre long concrete bridge includes 2 traffic lanes and a pedestrian walkway, which has capabilities to withstand current and future traffic loads.

NSW Regional Transport Minister Paul Toole says the upgrade is important for the safety of all drivers.

“When we have a look at the existing timber bridge, it was built back in 1938, It’s had a lot of temporary structures added to it, so in 2016 it had some additional structures put on to it, and that was to help resist regular flooding that occurred on the upper Murray River.”

The Towong Bridge project is a priority due to the current bridge not meeting safety standards due its age and poor condition.

You can have your say on the replacement bridge at nsw.gov.au.

