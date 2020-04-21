Council Launches Free Online Maternal and Child Health Sessions

Greater Shepparton City Council has launched free web-based maternal and child health information sessions and parents groups to continue supporting families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The information sessions aim to support local families with young children, and are available via Zoom on Fridays from 1:30pm, with topics changing weekly.

New parent sessions will be offered throughout the week via Zoom for 4 weeks, with limited spots available. Call MCH Administration on 5832 9312 to book.

Director Community Kaye Thomson said, “Council is keen to continue providing much needed support and advise to our families, and has had to be flexible with how it does this throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to continue to support families in Greater Shepparton, and especially those with young children".

