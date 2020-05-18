Council Focuses On Family Violence During And After Emergencies

Mansfield Shire Council is focusing on being aware of the signs of family violence, with research showing an increase during and after emergencies, such as bushfires and the coronavirus.

Mansfield Shire Mayor, Cr Marg Attley OAM, highlighted ways that Council is addressing the issue in line with the Victoria government’s Respect Each Other: Call It Out campaign, including a gender equity strategy for day to day operations, and a Contact Officer program to assist staff members experiencing family violence.

“As it is known that emergencies lead to increased rates of family violence, we have stepped up measures to increase awareness." - Cr Attley

She encouraged businesses and organisations to increase their awareness on the issue, and to make use of the free resources available from the Call It Out campaign to know what to look out for and how to support staff members.

Although social isolation has presented difficulties, there’s never an excuse for family violence.

The following services are available for local support or questions:

Contact Leading the Change Project Officer, Genevieve De Santis, to find out more about what Council is doing - 03 5775 8529 .

Centre Against Violence - 03 5722 2203 .

. Safe Steps - 1800 015 177 .

1800 Respect - 1800 737 732 .

. Men's Referral Service - 1300 766 491 .

. Child Protection Crisis Line - 1300 360 391 .

. If you, or someone you are with, is in immediate danger, please call 000.

