Could This Strategy See David & Gus Win LEGO Masters?

We're all about it!

Article heading image for Could This Strategy See David & Gus Win LEGO Masters?

Nine

Anyone watching this season of Lego Masters would rave about fan favourites David & Gus, but we think we've figured out the strategy that's going to secure them the win!

Listen below to LEGO Masters: Deconstructed hosts Zoe & Parente talk through the last episode and the 'Cut in Half’ challenge, where teams received half a real-life object and had to build something on the other half of it.

HEAR MORE:

Download LiSTNR to enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!

30 April 2021

LEGO Masters Deconstructed
LEGO masters
Listen Live!
LEGO Masters Deconstructed
LEGO masters
LEGO Masters Deconstructed
LEGO masters
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs