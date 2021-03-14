Could Pop Group Aqua Be Moving Down Under?!

This morning, the Hit Network's Cliffo & Gabi spoke to Danish pop group Aqua for Memory Monday and we found out if they're moving Down Under!

We HAD to ask them about their smash hit, Barbie Girl, and if they even knew it was going to be as huge as it was! They even gave it a few different names in case someone ran off with their idea - smart.

Aqua also spoke about being sued by Mattel for 'destroying' the Barbie brand and why they think they ~really~ sued.

But something Cliffo & Gabi were super keen on knowing is if they're moving to Australia!

Missed the chat? Here's what Aqua had to say about moving Down Under & Barbie Girl:

