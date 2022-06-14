Could Former Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg Become The Next AFL Big Boss?

Former federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg is reportedly in talks to become the next AFL CEO.

The former politician failed to win his seat of Kooyong in Melbourne last month, and although remaining tight-lipped, has said he would be going into the “private sector” for his next job.

Frydenberg is a passionate footy fan and an avid Carlton supporter. Last year he was made the Blues’ joint number one ticket holder.

Frydenberg has remained tight-lipped on the rumours.

“I’m not commenting either way on anything,” he said.

“All I’m saying is I’m looking at different private sector options and I’ve got a lot of options.”

Frydenberg had been in politics since 2010 and served as treasurer and deputy leader of Scott Morrison’s Liberal government from 2018-2022.

The AFL is on the hunt for its next boss after Gillion McLachlan announced in April, he would step down from the position at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

When McLachlan made the announcement, he said he felt he was leaving at the right time, and he was pleased with where the game had progressed while he was CEO.

I feel good that the game is in better shape now than when I took over but the scoreboard will be for the others to judge,” he said.

“I’m leaving now because it feels right. Right for the AFL, right for me, right for my family. It is clearly more complicated than that, but actually in simple terms it is not.

“The AFL is in incredible shape and it is incredible shape on whatever metric you assess it. Football is back pumping with a clear plan for continued growth and I feel good about that.”

Other names that have been thrown into the conversation include Richmond CEO Brendon Gale, Melbourne Cricket Club chief Stuart Fox, and Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley.

The AFL has hired consulting form Spencer Stuart to assist in funding the suitable candidate who is expected to be announced in the coming months.

