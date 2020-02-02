Cotton On Launched A Stack Of NRL Merch And We Want All The Cowboys Gear

There’s 39 days until the Cowboys kick off at Queensland Country Bank Stadium, and Cotton On have just giving us the biggest tease….

A long list of NRL gear has launched and yes, it includes Cowboys gear.

Your wardrobe is about to be filled with tank tops, tights, bike shorts, crop tops, oversized jumpers, caps, and more!

While the jumper might not get a work out until the middle of the season, it’s still got a great vintage look that you’ll want to get your hands on when you need it.

The bike shorts will look amazing as you strut the Strand, and the tights will go great with your jersey on game day!

And we’re sure the crop tops paired with a high waisted pair of jeans, and the cap will have you looking #fashion at the new stadium.

If for some reason, you go for another team…see the full range here.

CONRAD SEWELL PERFORMS THIS SATURDAY IN TOWNSVILLE!

