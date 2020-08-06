New Update To Liveable Communities Toolkit Launched By COTA Tasmania

The Council on the Ageing (COTA) Tasmania have just launched an updated version of its Liveable Communities Toolkit.

The updated toolkit provides information, ideas and resources to local government and communities to aid in supporting Tasmanian’s of all ages, backgrounds and circumstances live healthy, safe and respected lives within their communities.

The initiative is funded by the Tasmanian Government and emphasises the importance of maintaining a liveable community and how to achieve it.

The fantastic work being done around Tasmania to support the older population was highlighted at the updated version launch with presentations from the Local Government Association of Tasmania and several councils from around the state.

Sue Leitch, CEO of COTA Tasmania, says that while we are in the midst of Covid-19, it is especially important to keep people in our communities connected and safe.

“A primary focus of the toolkit is the provision of advice about working with people in the community to discover strengths and challenges, and determine solutions to support their community.” Ms Leitch says.

“While the Liveable Communities Toolkit focuses on older Tasmanians, the whole community can benefit from initiatives implemented by local government.”

For more information visit: www.cotatas.org.au/programs/liveable_communities/