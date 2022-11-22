Globalisation To Make Cost-Of-Living More Strenuous on Australians

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has warned the cost-of-living will likely continue to outgrow wages.

Global economics and geopolitical developments will make inflation less predictable and harder to keep low, RBA’s CEO Philip Lowe warned on Sunday night.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Dr Lowe is concerned for the possibility of a spiral in the rate of wages as workers demand more money to deal with a cost-of-living crisis.

In the last year alone, the price of housing, fuel and food have increased more than eight per cent.

"Developments on the supply side were either mostly benign or favourable for managing inflation," he said describing the time between 1990s and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was increasingly possible to alleviate capacity pressures at home by tapping global markets.

"In addition, rapid economic growth in China lowered the relative prices of manufactured goods and demographic trends around the world led to an increase in the supply of labour engaged in the global economy.

"Importantly, we also largely avoided the major wars that have been sources of inflation in the past."

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.