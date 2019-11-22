Cosmetics Giant Mecca Investigating Bullying Claims

Australian beauty brand, Mecca, has been hit by anonymous allegations from current and former employees of bullying and discrimination.

Dozens of claims have been published on Instagram account @EsteeLaundry - an anonymous Instagram account which shared direct messages describing their experiences

The workers detailed individual allegations of bullying, favouritism and discrimination, blaming what they call the company's 'toxic' culture.

Now Mecca CEO Jo Horgan has responded saying they have created additional avenues for staff to raise concerns, confidentially.

