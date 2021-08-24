Cosima De Vito's Hit 'When The War Is Over' Came Out 17 Years Ago!
The memories!
She's an Australian icon and one of the OG stars of Australian Idol and while we wait for the show to make it's return next year in a reboot, this week we're taking a walk down memory lane with Cosima De Vito.
Cosima celebrated a massive milestone this week with the release of her version of the iconic song 'When The War Is Over' celebrated it's 17th anniversary!
The singer has carved out a career as a performer and singing teacher and also has her hands full raising her beautiful 3-year-old daughter Amelia.
It was just last year Cosima appeared on Carrie and Tommy to belt out a rendition of 'When The War Is Over' and you can relive it below!
Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!