Cosi Reveals The Moment SAFM Figured Out They Had Been Scammed $12K In Donations

Almost 12 years ago to this day SAFM was involved in what is being named as the biggest scam in the history of South Australia.

Cosi has decided to open up about the series of events which involved a Canadian woman who pretended to have stage four cancer essentially robbing South Aussies of $12,000 worth of donations back in 2008.

She has since revealed why she did it and that her lie was so good she even babysat Cosi's 5-year old kid at the time...

Take a listen below to hear the full story & the moment Cosi realised it was all a scam:

Download our app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and your favourite radio shows.