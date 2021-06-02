Cosi Reveals The Hilarious Way He Convinced His Wife To Go Out With Him 20 Years Ago

Prepare yourselves South Aussies, for a night you'll no doubt remember (or not)!

It only seems fair since South Aussies are about to take the most iconic trip down memory lane at SAFM's Shenanigans Ladies’ Night, the team at SAFM should too.

As it turns out, our very own Cosi Costello actually met his wife, Sam, at this very event nearly 20 years ago!

And we bet you won't believe what he did in order to get her to go out on a date with him...

Take a listen to find out below:

If you can't get enough of this old school Cosi we've got everything he used to say on air here:

