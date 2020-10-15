Cosi Reveals His Conspiracy Theory About The West End Brewery Closure

He knew it was going to happen!

Article heading image for Cosi Reveals His Conspiracy Theory About The West End Brewery Closure

It's needless to say, it was a sad day in South Australia when we all found out that one of the most iconic breweries, West End would be closing...

But, Cosi wasn't surprised, he reckons he knew it was coming! 

Take a listen to his conspiracy theory below:

a day ago

