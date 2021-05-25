Cosi Just Confirmed Fifty Shades Of Grey's Jamie Dornan Is His New Neighbour In Adelaide

We never imagined there would be a day we would ever see the names Christian Grey aka Jamie Dornan and Cosi Costello in the same sentence, let alone the same street.

As it turns out, Fifty Shades Of Grey star Jamie Dornan has just moved into Cosi's street, a mere 50 metres down the road for a new movie, right here in Adelaide.

So brb, you'll know where to find us!

Take a listen below!

