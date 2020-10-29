Cory Crombi Opens Up About The Accident That Turned Him Into A Paraplegic At 14 Years Old

He was a professional BMX Racer from Bunbury Western Australia who even partook in international competitions before his accident in 2017.

Cory Crombie who was 14-year-old at the time broke his back after attempting a stunt he had never done before.

He opened up to Xavier, Juelz & Pete about what happened and how he's managed to bounce back with the help from the Ronald McDonald Foundation.

Take a listen below:

