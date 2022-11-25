"Corrosive Of Trust In Government”: Former PM Refuses To Resign Despite Damning Bell Report

Australia's former prime minister Scott Morrison says he will not resign following a report released on Friday into his secret portfolio appointments.

"I am pleased that this matter has now concluded, and I can continue, as I have since the last election, to serve the people of Cook as their federal member of parliament," he said in a statement.

"In relation to the broader matters that were subject of The Inquiry I note that at all times as Prime Minister I sought to exercise my responsibilities in a manner that would best advance and protect Australia’s national interests and the welfare of the Australian people.

"This was done during a time of significant challenge not seen since the Second World War and the Great Depression," he said, reiterating the sentiments expressed during his previous press conference about the so-called secret ministries, saying “I note that the criticisms of my decisions have been made after the event and with the benefit of this perspective”.

The report of the Bell Inquiry handed down by the former high court justice, Hon. Virginal Bell, offered six recommendations including legislation to require public notice of the appointment of ministers to administer departments and hold offices.

Bell found that Morrison's appointment to multiple was “apt to undermine public confidence in government” and was “corrosive of trust in government”.

She concluded that Morrison’s appointments to the health and finance ministries were “unnecessary” while the other three presented "little if any connection to the pandemic”.

The report determined that the former PM's self-appointment roles were an “exorbitant” means to overcome any disagreement from his ministers over cancelling visas, approving foreign investment and resources projects.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that his government will accept all recommendations of the bell report.

In a statement Albanese said that he welcomed the report adding that the “unprecedented and inexcusable actions of the former prime minister were emblematic of the culture of secrecy in which the previous government operated”.

